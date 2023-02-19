scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Paramilitary personnel guard home of father-son shot at during parking argument

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey had said the incident took place on late Thursday night, around 1 am, when Virendra, a businessman, and Sachin were coming back from a wedding. The argument with Arif started over parking.

A neighbour said Arif has had few verbal spats over parking in the past too. A senior officer said the landlord is also being questioned, while raids are on to nab the accused. (Representational/File)
A day after a father-son duo was shot at over a parking tussle in Northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, their relatives and neighbours said the accused, Arif, moved into the locality around two-three months ago.

The neighbourhood, meanwhile, remained tense, with around a dozen paramilitary personnel deployed outside the victims’ home on Saturday.

The injured persons, Virendra Kumar, 55, and his son Sachin, 27, are admitted at Max Hospital, Patparganj. While Virendra received gunshot wounds on his chest, Sachin was injured on his arms.

Subhash Aggarwal, Virendra’s younger brother, told The Indian Express that Arif, who is currently absconding along with his accomplices, recently moved into the flat opposite theirs and barely interacted with anyone. “His landlord’s family lives on the second and third floors while Arif lives on the ground floor. We used to see several of his friends coming on bikes to his house and they would leave after a few hours,” the brother claimed.

The brother said Virendra usually parks his car near the park outside their house but on the day of the incident, Arif had already parked his car there.
When Virendra asked him to adjust it so that he could fit his vehicle, Arif started abusing him, Subhash said. “The argument went on for around 20 minutes, in the middle of which Arif called his accomplices who had gathered in the lanes. However, the matter appeared to be sorted out later and my brother and Sachin began to walk home,” he said.

As the two were entering their house, however, Arif along with two of his associates came from behind and allegedly shot Sachin in his arms. While trying to save his son, Virendra came in the front and was shot in the chest, senior officers said. While the accused fled, one Ible Hassan was caught by the public and handed over to the police, after which he was formally arrested, the DCP said.

A neighbour said Arif has had few verbal spats over parking in the past too. A senior officer said the landlord is also being questioned, while raids are on to nab the accused.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 03:21 IST
