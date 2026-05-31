Paralympic athlete shot dead in Ghaziabad, one held

Body of Chirag Tyagi, a Paralympic athlete was found lying in the Sai Kunj area, in Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said, adding that another paralympic athlete Yash Khatik has been arrested in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, City and Trans Hindon, Dhawal Jaiswal said the case came to light after 3:00 pm on Saturday when police received information about a body lying in the Sai Kunj area. “The team immediately reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination,” the DCP said.

The deceased was identified as Chirag Tyagi, a Paralympic athlete, DCP Jaiswal said, adding that based on CCTV footage, the accused was arrested.