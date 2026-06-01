Rivalry led to Paralympic athlete’s killing in Ghaziabad, say cops; kin ‘wanted to see him win medal for India’

Nearly a year-long alleged rivalry between 25-year-old Chirag Tyagi, the Paralympic athlete who was shot dead on May 30 in Ghaziabad, and another Paralympic athlete, who has been apprehended in the murder case and was his junior, preceded the killing, DCP City and Trans-Hindon Dhawal Jaiswal said on Sunday. The autopsy reports have confirmed gunshot injury as the cause of the death.

According to a senior police officer, the victim and the suspect were friends earlier and even stayed together for a few years, while training in Delhi, before the accused returned home last year following disqualification in an event. “They both participated in the same category, for runners who could not see beyond 6 m. But last year, the accused got disqualified at this event after the authorities allegedly found out that he could see. The accused thought that Chirag had filed a complaint against him. However, we have not found an official letter,” an officer said.