Offences against minors: Consider expanding para legal volunteer scheme to all police stations in Delhi, high court to stakeholders

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked various stakeholders to consider taking steps to expand the implementation of Delhi State Legal Services Authority’s (DSLSA) scheme for engaging para-legal volunteers in all city police stations in connection with cases concerning missing children and offences against children.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a plea concerning a criminal reference arising from certain questions of law placed by the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board-II, Delhi Gate, New Delhi, in circumstances when a child in conflict with law (‘CCL’) also happens to be a child in need for care and protection (‘CNCP’). It was also hearing a plea on the interpretation and effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

In the last hearing, the high court had asked the DSLSA to come up with a roadmap to effectively implement its “Scheme for Empanelment of Para-Legal Volunteers in Police Stations for Missing Children”. The order was based on the Supreme Court’s September 2022 direction wherein all Legal Services Authorities of the states Union territories were directed to frame schemes for the appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against children at the earliest.

The DSLSA’s scheme was to act as a model and the Supreme Court had directed its circulation to all the Legal Services Authorities in the country. The model scheme was initially rolled out as a pilot project to be implemented in 50 police stations in Delhi.

During the hearing Tuesday, the counsels appearing for all stakeholders including the Delhi police, the DSLSA and the Delhi government submitted that now the question of the pilot project coming to an end does not arise in light of the Supreme Court’s September 2022 directions.

“It is a regular scheme to be implemented throughout Delhi,” the high court noted, adding that “parties will consider steps to be taken to expand the scheme to all police stations in Delhi”. The high court has told the stakeholders to report any impediments that they may encounter in the process. Pursuant to the previous hearing, the DSLSA filed a report indicating a roadmap for implementing the scheme in all police stations and highlighting certain implementational issues.

The Delhi government’s counsel submitted that to expedite the matter, the DSLSA may submit estimated budgetary requirements to the state government for the same to be considered at the appropriate level or its disbursal. The matter is next listed on February 24.

Advertisement

The bench remarked that the high court will have to proceed “strictly according to directions of the Supreme Court” as the apex court order “does not carve out any exceptions” concerning police stations on which the scheme may not be applicable.

In the previous hearing, taking a stern view on offences against minors, the high court had said that there has to be zero tolerance towards such offences. “If it is required of us to take steps to prevent the occurrence of such offences then we have no issue. We need a roadmap and personnel. We can’t have para-legal volunteers and have them shy away from a pious obligation,” it had observed.