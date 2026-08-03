Happy threw chappal at Pappu Yadav, says ‘insult sadhus, will do it again’

A man, accused of hurling slipper at Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, on Sunday, admitted to have resorted to the action after they (he and his friend) were allegedly attacked by the leader and his supporters.

Speaking to news agency ANI, accused Happy Sharma alleged that the Independent MP “insults” the Hindu gods and mocks the religion.

He confirmed that slippers were thrown at Yadav, and said would continue to do so if “our sadhus are disrespected”.

#WATCH | Delhi | Chaos at Pappu Yadav’s residence during press conference | One of the accused, Happy Sharma, says, “I am from Bulandshahr…A protest by sadhus and saints was taking place, and we had come from Bulandshahr to support them. We had seen in the news that Pappu Yadav… pic.twitter.com/J7t8VnkqAr — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Describing how the events unfolded on Sunday, he said seers and monks were staging a protest near Yadav’s residence on Sunday. “We had come from Bulandshahr to support them. We had seen in the news that Pappu Yadav makes derogatory remarks about sadhus. He insults our revered deities and mocks our faith, so we came to stand in support of the sadhus. When we reached there, we found that the sadhus had already been removed from the site. We wondered what to do next.”

Sharma and his friend then decided go inside and meet Yadav. “We underwent a security check. We were not carrying anything, so we were allowed to enter. A press conference was in progress. We simply said to him, ‘Pappu Yadav ji, you are a respected public representative, but you are insulting our sadhus and saints and mocking their saffron robes. You are also bowing down to the feet of MP Awadhesh Pratap. What does this mean? Please stop this.’ Just for saying this, he and his supporters started beating us… They beat us brutally, badly. I managed to come out, but my friend could not… He was taken to the police station.”

Denying allegations of him carrying a knife, Sharma said: “We did not have any knife or any other weapon with us… Yes, the slippers were thrown after they assaulted us…” “We will continue to do this, if our sadhus are disrespected…” he asserted.

After the incident turned Sunday’s press conference chaotic, Yadav termed it a pre-planned attack and claimed that the accused had come armed with a knife. According to him, the alleged attack was thwarted by his supporters.

After the incident, Yadav got up from his seat and tried to intervene, but he lost his balance and fell amid the commotion. Security personnel deployed at the entrance rushed to the spot, detained the man, and subsequently handed him over to the local police.