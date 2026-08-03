Attack on Pappu Yadav: Police book contractor duo who came from Bulandshahr for priests’ protest

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The two, who allegedly attacked Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his residence in Delhi on Sunday, had travelled by car from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr to take part in a protest by priests against Yadav’s skit outside Parliament on alleged Ram temple donation theft. The agitation planned outside the Purnia MP’s residence, however, did not materialise and the two then entered his home.
Delhi Police have identified the accused as Sumit Giri Goswami and Happy Sharma alias Himanshu, both residents of Bulandshahr and contractors by profession. Happy belongs to a family of farmers.
A case has been registered in connection with the ruckus and scuffle at Yadav’s residence under BNS Sections 221(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) at a police station in the New Delhi district.
According to police, Sumit has been detained and is being interrogated while Happy is on the run.
Police said they are trying to piece together the sequence of events. Sumit was allegedly found to be in an inebriated state when he was caught at the MP’s residence, the police said, adding that both of them were also roughed up by Yadav’s supporters before the local police were called, police said.
With the protest by priests falling through, police said that Sumit and Happy entered the MP’s residence and found a press conference was underway. They began arguing with him over the skit outside Parliament and during the altercation, Sumit allegedly hurled a slipper at Yadav, which prompted MP’s supporters to attack the duo, police said.
In the melee, Yadav fell trying to intervene.
When both of them were being taken out of the house, Happy slipped out taking advantage of the ruckus but later managed to speak to a few mediapersons. His phone has been switched off since then, police said.
Priyank Kaushik, a nominated BJP member of Bulandshahr Gramin Mandal (rural block) and the village president of Naithla Hasanpur in Bulandshahr, where Happy lives, claimed that Happy told him he and Sumit had travelled to Delhi for personal work and later decided to join the protest on Sunday. Sumit lives in Shahpani village in Bulandshahr.
“He told me they had gone to participate in the protest by priests at Pappu Yadav’s residence. But when they found there was no protest, they entered the house after being checked at the gate. He told me they were not carrying any knife. However, they were beaten up by Yadav’s supporters. I don’t know why the police have registered an FIR against them,” Kaushik said.
“After the incident, we spoke over the phone late Sunday night. Today, I don’t know where he is but he told me Sumit was handed over to the police,” Kaushik said, adding he doesn’t know much about Sumit.
“We are nominated members by senior party leaders,” he said, adding that Happy was nominated a member of BJP’s Bulandshahr rural block a year ago. Sumit and Happy are involved in construction business together, he said.
Both Sumit and Happy’s Facebook profiles have posts of photographs showing them with BJP leaders. Following the incident, Pappu Yadav said he has filed a complaint over alleged threats from several right-wing groups and sought security from the Delhi Police.
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