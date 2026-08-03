Attack on Pappu Yadav: Police book contractor duo who came from Bulandshahr for priests’ protest

The two, who allegedly attacked Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his residence in Delhi on Sunday, had travelled by car from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr to take part in a protest by priests against Yadav’s skit outside Parliament on alleged Ram temple donation theft. The agitation planned outside the Purnia MP’s residence, however, did not materialise and the two then entered his home.

Delhi Police have identified the accused as Sumit Giri Goswami and Happy Sharma alias Himanshu, both residents of Bulandshahr and contractors by profession. Happy belongs to a family of farmers.

A case has been registered in connection with the ruckus and scuffle at Yadav’s residence under BNS Sections 221(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) at a police station in the New Delhi district.