DU offline application begins, over 20,000 forms sold on Day 1

All the centres have been instructed to set up at least four windows for sale and acceptance of forms.

Over 20,000 forms were sold on the first day of the offline application process for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses that began on Friday.

“A total of 21,813 forms were sold on day one of the offline application process. Maximum forms were sold at SGTB Khalsa college which is the only registration centre in North Campus,” DU’s spokesperson and Joint Dean of Students’ welfare Malay Neerav said.

With the varsity deciding to start the online registration process eight days prior to the traditional offline admission process this year, the admission seeker’s interest in the paper form filling has decreased.

“Last year, the number of forms sold on day 1 was 32,460 and 18 registration centres were set up,” Neerav said.

Since the start of online registrations process from May 28, the varsity has received 2.3 lakh applications.

“The number of candidates registered till 5.30 PM today is 2,35,728 and online payment has been made by 1,41,590,” he said.

The eight registration centres where offline forms will be accepted are Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College, Maharaja Agrasen College, PG DAV College, Rajdhani College, Shyam Singh College and SGTB Khalsa College.

A total of 54,000 seats in various undergraduate programmes are up for grab and the last date for application is June 15. First cut off list will be announced on June 25.

