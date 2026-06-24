‘Papa, save me’: 10-yr-old sleeping on footpath in Delhi raped, killed; cab driver held

With help from a local woman, the girl had been enrolled at a nearby government school. The night before the crime, according to the girl's father, the family ate and slept on the pavement.

Written by: Alok Singh, Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJun 24, 2026 05:13 AM IST
attempt-to-murder cases, Cab driver raped 10-yr-old, Cab driver killed 10-yr-old, Mehrauli area, attempt-to-murder cases, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsDeputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed the arrest and said the probe is continuing to establish the sequence of events, motive and any possible accomplices. “We are examining CCTV, vehicle movement data, mobile call records and forensic evidence. Action will be taken swiftly,” he said.
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A 10-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her family members on a footpath near a Metro Station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, was allegedly abducted on Monday shortly after 4 am by a cab driver, raped, strangled and later dumped near the Gurgaon–Faridabad border, said police.

The accused was arrested within hours following a probe, aided by CCTV footage, vehicle registration checks and GPS tracking, said officers. The 10-year-old was living with her family on the pavement near a traffic intersection, as per officers.The family from Bihar had come to Delhi four months ago in search of work but the family members were forced to sleep on the roadside in the absence of a steady income.

With help from a local woman, the girl had been enrolled at a nearby government school. The night before the crime, according to the girl’s father, the family ate and slept on the pavement.

He told police he woke at 4.15 am to his daughter’s screams — “Papa… save me”. He said he grabbed a stick. But by that time, the assailant had put the child into a vehicle and driven off, said police. He chased the car, and raised an alarm. But he could not stop the vehicle. Police said the vehicle — a white Wagon R with a commercial plate — was traced using CCTV and registration details. By 11 am on Monday, the accused, identified as Bashu Kumar Singh, was taken into custody while dropping a passenger in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, officers said.

He initially denied involvement in the incident but later admitted committing the crime, police said, leading officers to the location where he had dumped the body near a forested stretch on the Faridabad–Gurgaon Road.

Forensic teams recovered the girl’s body on Monday evening. Officers said the victim had ligature marks on her neck consistent with strangulation and multiple facial injuries indicating blunt force trauma.

The police said the accused struck her with stones and a brick. Samples were retrieved from the vehicle and were being sent for forensic testing to corroborate the assault allegations.

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During a court appearance on Tuesday, the accused was remanded to two days police custody. Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to snatch a service revolver from an escorting officer and fired at the party while being taken to the crime scene. He was injured in the leg when police returned fire. He was subsequently admitted to hospital and a separate case for assault on a police officer has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed the arrest and said the probe is continuing to establish the sequence of events, motive and any possible accomplices. “We are examining CCTV, vehicle movement data, mobile call records and forensic evidence. Action will be taken swiftly,” he said.

The girl’s father described her as caring and ambitious, the eldest who looked after her younger siblings and dreamed of education. The police said they will provide legal and social support as the case proceeds.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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