‘Papa, save me’: 10-yr-old sleeping on footpath in Delhi raped, killed; cab driver held

A 10-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her family members on a footpath near a Metro Station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, was allegedly abducted on Monday shortly after 4 am by a cab driver, raped, strangled and later dumped near the Gurgaon–Faridabad border, said police.

The accused was arrested within hours following a probe, aided by CCTV footage, vehicle registration checks and GPS tracking, said officers. The 10-year-old was living with her family on the pavement near a traffic intersection, as per officers.The family from Bihar had come to Delhi four months ago in search of work but the family members were forced to sleep on the roadside in the absence of a steady income.

With help from a local woman, the girl had been enrolled at a nearby government school. The night before the crime, according to the girl’s father, the family ate and slept on the pavement.

He told police he woke at 4.15 am to his daughter’s screams — “Papa… save me”. He said he grabbed a stick. But by that time, the assailant had put the child into a vehicle and driven off, said police. He chased the car, and raised an alarm. But he could not stop the vehicle. Police said the vehicle — a white Wagon R with a commercial plate — was traced using CCTV and registration details. By 11 am on Monday, the accused, identified as Bashu Kumar Singh, was taken into custody while dropping a passenger in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, officers said.

He initially denied involvement in the incident but later admitted committing the crime, police said, leading officers to the location where he had dumped the body near a forested stretch on the Faridabad–Gurgaon Road.

Forensic teams recovered the girl’s body on Monday evening. Officers said the victim had ligature marks on her neck consistent with strangulation and multiple facial injuries indicating blunt force trauma.

The police said the accused struck her with stones and a brick. Samples were retrieved from the vehicle and were being sent for forensic testing to corroborate the assault allegations.

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During a court appearance on Tuesday, the accused was remanded to two days police custody. Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to snatch a service revolver from an escorting officer and fired at the party while being taken to the crime scene. He was injured in the leg when police returned fire. He was subsequently admitted to hospital and a separate case for assault on a police officer has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed the arrest and said the probe is continuing to establish the sequence of events, motive and any possible accomplices. “We are examining CCTV, vehicle movement data, mobile call records and forensic evidence. Action will be taken swiftly,” he said.

The girl’s father described her as caring and ambitious, the eldest who looked after her younger siblings and dreamed of education. The police said they will provide legal and social support as the case proceeds.