Delhi: Panic buttons in schools, smart bins in NDMC’s budget proposal

Panic buttons and CCTV cameras in all New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools; a library and museum on Mahatma Gandhi; smart bins; and ‘pink’ smart toilets for women – these are some of the proposals which made their way in NDMC’s 2020-21 budget, estimated to be Rs 4234.59 crore. The budget was presented by council’s chairperson Dharmendra Friday.

Dharmendra said, “The world is bracing up to the concept of resilient cities that have the ability to absorb, recover and prepare for future shocks inclusive of socio-economic, environmental and institutional concerns. NDMC intends to imbibe these principles.”

In education, the council has proposed tablet-based WiFi-enabled classrooms, cycling clubs in schools, and tinkering labs. Apart from this, NDMC proposed to continue with “Seema Darshan,” as part of which students visit border areas and interact with soldiers.

Talking about panic buttons, Dharmendra said, “NDMC has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for safety of the students and school campus.”

NDMC also proposed setting up “smart bins,” which will provide real-time data on garbage filled in, and will alert the authority about cleaning it. At least 10 spots have been identified to set up pink smart toilets, which come equipped with LEDs, sensor taps and solar panels. Smart Bus-Q shelters, smart e-scooter systems, and open gyms in schools are a part of the plan as well.

To deal with air and dust pollution, the council has proposed to plant 5,000 trees and 5 lakh shrubs. It said it will continue the QR code-based Tree Information System.

In the health sector, the council has proposed setting up a “sleep lab” to conduct polysomnography (sleep study), and a female respiratory ward.

A multi-storey commercial complex at Akbar Bhavan and “happiness” centres near Rail Bhawan and Taj Man Singh hotel, replete with water bodies and fountains with LED, have also been proposed by the Council in the budget.

