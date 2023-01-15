scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Panic after leopard enters house in Faridabad, rescued 4 hours later

Forest department officials said a call was received about a leopard entering a house in the colony around 11 am.

The leopard was captured and released into a forest area, said officials
Listen to this article
Panic after leopard enters house in Faridabad, rescued 4 hours later
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Panic gripped the area after a five-year-old leopard entered a house in Rajiv Colony in Faridabad on Saturday morning. After a rescue operation, lasting over four hours by forest department officials and over 50 policemen, the leopard was safely rescued. No persons were injured, officials said.

Forest department officials said a call was received about a leopard entering a house in the colony around 11 am.

Rajender Prasad, divisional wildlife officer, Gurgaon, said, “A male leopard, aged around five, was rescued from a house in Rajiv Colony, Faridabad. The rescue operation lasted till over 3 pm. It was a complex rescue operation since it was a residential area and had narrow lanes. No one was injured.”

A forest department official, said, “The leopard first entered a vacant shed where some garbage had been kept. While the rescue operation continued, the leopard went from the shed to a nearby house and entered its bathroom. The two women in the house were on the terrace at the time. The area was vacated. After over four hours, the leopard was tranquillized and captured in a cage, and later released into the forest area near Ferozepur Jhirka.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

Police officials said that after the information was received, the area and lanes around the house were cordoned off and some residents were evacuated.

More from Delhi

“Locals had spotted the leopard and informed the police and forest department. The main gate of the house, where he was trapped, was shut from the outside. The residents were moved to another lane, while some climbed the terraces of their houses as panic spread. The leopard was later rescued successfully and handed over to the authorities,” said a police official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 06:15 IST
Next Story

Why everyone’s talking about Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close