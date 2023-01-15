Panic after leopard enters house in Faridabad, rescued 4 hours later

Panic gripped the area after a five-year-old leopard entered a house in Rajiv Colony in Faridabad on Saturday morning. After a rescue operation, lasting over four hours by forest department officials and over 50 policemen, the leopard was safely rescued. No persons were injured, officials said.

Forest department officials said a call was received about a leopard entering a house in the colony around 11 am.

Rajender Prasad, divisional wildlife officer, Gurgaon, said, “A male leopard, aged around five, was rescued from a house in Rajiv Colony, Faridabad. The rescue operation lasted till over 3 pm. It was a complex rescue operation since it was a residential area and had narrow lanes. No one was injured.”

A forest department official, said, “The leopard first entered a vacant shed where some garbage had been kept. While the rescue operation continued, the leopard went from the shed to a nearby house and entered its bathroom. The two women in the house were on the terrace at the time. The area was vacated. After over four hours, the leopard was tranquillized and captured in a cage, and later released into the forest area near Ferozepur Jhirka.”

Police officials said that after the information was received, the area and lanes around the house were cordoned off and some residents were evacuated.

“Locals had spotted the leopard and informed the police and forest department. The main gate of the house, where he was trapped, was shut from the outside. The residents were moved to another lane, while some climbed the terraces of their houses as panic spread. The leopard was later rescued successfully and handed over to the authorities,” said a police official.