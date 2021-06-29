‘Pani panchayats’ in NE Delhi to collect samples: BJP’s Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari plans to hold ‘pani panchayats’ in areas across Northeast Delhi, his Lok Sabha constituency, to listen to grievances of the people over water-related issues and seek suggestions. The panchayats will cover all 10 assembly constituencies in Northeast Delhi over four weeks.

Tiwari said he will sit with RWAs, residents of urban villages, and elected councillors or MLAs to understand water problems in each locality. “Despite tall claims by the AAP government of providing piped connections in every house, several areas across Delhi are facing water crisis. People can be seen running after tankers as soon as they arrive,” said Tiwari.

“Then there are areas where water is so dirty that they cannot even wash clothes, forget drinking,” he said.

The MP said he will sit with people and note their grievances, take water samples, and call officials of the Jal Board and other agencies concerned to seek a solution. “Samples of the water collected as well as problems aired by people will be compiled and sent to the Chief Minister for redressal,” he said.

Low water levels and a high ammonia content in the Yamuna occasionally affect water supply in the city, and lead to frequent tussles with neighbouring Haryana.

In April, the DJB had said water supply would be impacted for about a week due to a reduction in availability from the Upper Ganga Canal.

During non-monsoon months, in the absence of fresh water below Wazirabad, the only flow in the river is from treated and untreated sewage through a number of drains connected to it.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, who is running a ‘Jan Jal Aandolan’ against water problems, said, “Over the past few days, we have conveyed a message across Delhi that those getting dirty water in their area should send samples to us. People from 50 different places have sent samples.”

AAP officials said several problems related to water arise because the BJP government in Haryana was not willing to give Delhi its share of clean water. “BJP should tell people how many of its promises it has managed to fulfil by now instead of misleading the public,” a party leader said.

Last week, DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha, had held a meeting with officials and directed them to visit areas where complaints of poor quality or inadequate water supply were coming from.