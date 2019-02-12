Panel to probe Jamia sexual harassment claims

Jamia Millia Islamia has constituted a fact-finding committee comprising six deans to look into “ongoing issues and problems” concerning the Department of Applied Arts. The university has sent a professor of the department on leave following allegations of sexual harassment, and has also suspended three students for alleged violence.

Advertising

“Deans of Faculty of Fine Art, Faculty of Architecture & Ekistics, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Humanities & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Education are the six members of this committee. The committee has been requested to submit its fact-finding report within two weeks,” Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem said in a statement.

“Internal Complaints Committee of the University has also started proceedings after receiving a written complaint last week from a group of girl students. ICC has conducted the first meeting in this regard and will interact with all stakeholders in the matter as per norms,” he added.

The Jamia Teachers’ Association Sunday had slammed what they said was a “one-sided decision” of the university to send the accused teacher, Hafeez Ahmad, on leave. They alleged that the decision was taken in “haste” and “under pressure from a few students who are taking support from outside”. Ahmad has denied the allegations against him.