Panel to look into easing norms for businesses in Delhi

The Delhi government has formed a committee to look into easing norms for businesses to help them “recover from the impact of Covid-19”.

The 12-member committee will be headed by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah and will include commissioners of the labour department and industries department, South MCD, special secretary of the environment department, and representatives of various industries.

According to the order regarding the formation of the committee, it will look into issues of renewal and extension of licenses without penalty or interest. “The exception will be in categories such as excise, pollution control and fire, where safety or revenue-related issues are involved… The interests of labour should be protected,” the order states.

The order states that the committee will specifically look at the requirement or necessity of new licenses or NOCs issued by the various departments to identify the licenses which can be abolished or replaced, and will also examine the logic behind the periodic renewal of licenses.

According to Shah, the committee will look at reforms in the short term as well as long term.

Several industries and businesses have faced significant losses over the past three months, with owners flagging issues such as breakdown of supply chains, labour shortage and dipping demand. The city has also suffered massive shortfall in GST collections.

“What we can look at is making processes simpler for businesses as we can’t offer them financial packages,” said an official.

