Panel to assess facilities at AIIMS, Safdarjung

The Delhi High Court has ordered an assessment of facilities offered at the Centre-run AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, on a plea requesting adoption of the premier hospitals’ best services in medical institutions run by the Delhi government.

The inspection will be conducted by a seven-member expert committee, who were also asked to survey 35 Delhi government hospitals after it was claimed that state medical facilities were “reeling under… crumbling infrastructure and other glaring infirmities”.

The HC order was passed on Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose’s submission that the aim of the assessment is to ensure that best practices from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, which are operated by the Central government, can also be adopted by the state government, if required.

“He (Ghose) submits that the expert committee may be directed to examine practices adopted by AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital with regard to services and functioning of the hospitals. Ordered accordingly,” a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said.

The committee was set up after the court was apprised by advocate Prashant Manchanda that Delhi government-run hospitals were in poor shape. This was based on an inspection done in connection with a PIL by a teacher, who lost her nine-month-old foetus when she was admitted to GTB Hospital for delivery.