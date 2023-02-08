Panel to look into staff shortage at AIIMS Delhi’s Ballabgarh centre

Observing a shortage of doctors and nursing officers at its Comprehensive Rural Health Services Project (CRHSP) at Ballabgarh in Haryana, AIIMS Delhi has decided to assess the required optimal strength and facilities of the project, which is also the face of the hospital’s primary care outreach in the community.

According to an office memorandum issued by Director Dr M Srinivas, the institute has noticed that patients, including pregnant women, are being referred out from CRHSP Ballabgarh due to a shortage of resident doctors, nursing officers, operation theatre assistants (OTAs) etc.

For this, a committee will be set up to assess the optimal strength of resident doctors, OTAs and nursing officers required for providing the full spectrum of services at CRHSP Ballabgarh in consultation with the respective faculty from the Center for Community Medicine, paediatrics department, obstetrics and gynaecology department, etc.

The committee will also identify potential AIIMS employees who are willing to be posted to CRHSP Ballabgarh to provide said services on an immediate basis.

“All efforts shall also be made to provide such employees transit accommodation at Ballabgarh, Haryana. The committee is requested to submit its report to the undersigned latest by 20th February 2023,” said the memorandum.

The institute has also initiated work to start an MD course in family medicine at Ballabgarh.

“As the patient footfall at CRHSP Ballabgarh and its attached centres is more than some medical colleges in India, it is desirable that appropriate academic courses be also started therein. At the outset, it is proposed to start an MD course in Family Medicine therein by June 2023 and a proposal for the same should be submitted to the academic section by 31st March 2023,” the memorandum read.