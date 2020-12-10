Panel seeks timeline to flatten landfills

Atishi heads the Assembly Committee on Environment

The Delhi Assembly Committee on Environment has asked Commissioners of the East and North MCDs to submit plans and timelines to flatten landfills such as Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

Committee chairperson Atishi, who is also the Kalkaji MLA, also sought details of action taken against officials under whom fires occurred at landfill sites in the past five years. “You said the garbage dumps are self-combustible. Give timelines and plans to confirm when you can reduce the height of the existing landfill sites to zero,” Atishi said.

Commissioners of the North and East MCDs were summoned by the committee after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site and took nearly 24 hours to douse.

“For the next week’s meeting, MCD Commissioners have been asked to report on the action taken against the engineers on duty, under whom the fires occurred in the last five years. It was also decided that the Principal Secretary, DPCC, should submit a report on the punitive actions that can be taken against the Commissioners if the default is repeated,” a statement issued by the committee said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “BJP is not opposed to formation and abeyance to timelines for solving issues but the sudden way in which… Ms Atishi has started handling MCDs landfill sites cases smacks of political vendetta. She and her party… are unable to digest how East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and the East MCD’s efforts to reduce height of Ghazipur landfill site are showing positive results.”

