Panel formed to probe plagiarism charges finds principal guilty

The college principal of Dyal Singh (Evening) College has been found guilty on charges of plagiarism by a three-member committee set up by the Governing Body (GB) of the college to probe the allegations, The Sunday Express has learnt. A report in this regard has been submitted to the GB chairman.

Principal Pawan Kumar Sharma was accused of plagiarising a book titled ‘Training and Development’ published by Galgotia Publishing Company. “As per the Turnitin report, the above-mentioned book by Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma has a similarity index of 84%, that comes under level 3 of plagiarism,” academic council member Naveen Gaur had written to Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor on May 23, following it up with repeated reminders.

According to Turnitin, an online plagiarism checking software, around 50% of the plagiarised content was from two papers — ‘Training Processes – An overview; role, responsibilities, and challenges to training manager’ by Dr Tejinder Sharma from Kurukshetra University and ‘Training and Development’ authored by Prof M Basheer Ahmed Khan from Pondicherry University.

GB Chairman Rajiv Nayan had told The Sunday Express on June 24 that a three-member committee headed by Professor Brajesh Chaudhary of DU’s Department of Physics and Astrophysics had been formed to look into the matter. The other two members of the committee were from outside the university.

Sources told The Sunday Express that the committee submitted its report to Nayan on Saturday evening, finding the principal guilty of plagiarism of level 3, i.e more than 60%. “The report is in two parts. All three members have given separate reports and the results are the same — 84 per cent plagiarism. Thereafter, all of them have jointly submitted a summary of the report, which says the book is highly plagiarised,” sources said.

The report was forwarded on Saturday to DU’s V-C, Pro V-C, Dean of Colleges, and Director of South Campus, The Sunday Express has learnt. It will be discussed in the GB meeting next week.

While Chaudhary has refused to comment on the matter, saying it would be “unprofessional” on his part, Nayan confirmed he has received the report. “Yes, the committee has submitted its report, and it will be discussed in the appropriate body,” Nayan said. He did not respond to further queries.

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said, “We received the report today. We cannot act immediately. The Expert Committee which deals with plagiarism will look into the report and then see what to do about it.” Asked how long the process would take, he said, “It will take as long as it takes. It’s not time-bound.”

Principal Sharma dismissed the committee and its findings. “Is there such a committee that was formed? I didn’t know. Even if there is such a committee, it is illegal. The GB has no right to set up a committee, only the university can do it,” he said.

He had earlier denied the plagiarism charges, calling them “completely fake”.

“I have the true Turnitin report which shows 0% plagiarism. This is being done because my extension (of the principal’s term) is due and the person who accused me (Gaur) doesn’t want me to continue,” he had earlier said.

