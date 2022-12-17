scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Panel formed to look into Sukesh’s allegations against AAP recommends probe by ‘specialised agency’

On several occasions earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had denied the allegations and called it false, fabricated and a conspiracy by the BJP to malign the name of AAP before the Gujarat and MCD polls.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)
A three-member committee formed by the Delhi L-G to inquire into allegations made by jailed ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain has recommended a ‘detailed investigation’ by a specialised agency such as CBI and ED, said official sources.

In his statement to the committee, Chandrashekhar reiterated his allegation of paying Rs 60 crore to Jain and another Rs 12.50 crore to the then Director General (Prisons), claimed the report.

The AAP and the Delhi government were not available for comment. On several occasions earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had denied the allegations and called it false, fabricated and a conspiracy by the BJP to malign the name of AAP before the Gujarat and MCD polls.

Submitting its report to the L-G, the committee headed by the Principal Secretary (Home) found that the allegations were “grave” and “serious” in nature and cited a lack of wherewithal to verify the same further. It recommended a “detailed investigation” by a specialised agency like the CBI and ED, said official sources.

The committee recorded Chandrashekhar’s statement in Mandoli jail on November 14 and 15.

Sukesh also informed the committee that he told the same to CBI and ED, said officials, adding that the committee, to establish the veracity of his claims, met the officials.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:59:14 am
