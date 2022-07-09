Panel should be formed to decide Delhi’s share of extra water from Renuka dam: Sisodia

Highlighting water problems faced by Delhi every year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded the formation of a committee to discuss and decide how much extra water the capital should get after construction of the Renuka Dam in Himachal Pradesh.

He made the demand at the Northern Region Council Meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jaipur on Saturday. The council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Sisodia said the Delhi government has contributed Rs 214 crore for the construction of the dam so that Delhi will be given water on priority basis. “I raised the issues of pollution, water and Yamuna river pollution in the Northern states Council Meeting held today in Jaipur. After I raised the issue, it was agreed in the council that the decision on how much extra water Delhi should get after the construction of Renuka dam should be decided by forming a committee in advance,” said Sisodia in a tweet.

He added: “On the initiative of Arvind Kejriwal ji, the Delhi Government contributed Rs 214 crore for the construction of Renuka dam. That is why in the 2019 understanding, it is mentioned that of the additional water received from the dam, Delhi will be given water on priority.”

Sisodia also raised several issues related to vehicular and river pollution in Delhi. He said, “I also said in the council meeting that the Delhi government has completely converted its public transport into CNG or e-buses, but about 10,000 diesel-run buses from neighbouring states are entering Delhi making it difficult for the government to curb pollution.”

The Delhi Transport department recently wrote to its neighbouring states to deploy only BS-VI compliant fuel run buses from October 1. The department is also planning to ban entry of heavy commercial vehicles into Delhi for four months starting from October.

Sisodia further said wastewater containing 5,000 cusecs of industrial chemicals from Haryana is being dumped daily into Najafgarh drain which later enters the Yamuna. “Wastewater containing chemicals should be recycled and then released into the drain,” he said, adding a committee has also been formed in this regard.