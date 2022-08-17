‘Pandemic is far from over’: Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, urges Delhi L-G

As Delhi’s positivity rate touched 19.2% on Tuesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Over the past three weeks, Covid cases, deaths and hospitalisations in the city have increased. While 917 cases were reported on Tuesday, it was because only 4,775 tests were conducted since Monday was Independence Day and a national holiday.

Three deaths were also reported. At present, 588 people are admitted in hospitals. Of these, 22 patients are on ventilator support.

“We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guard down,” the L-G said.

According to doctors, most of the deceased are those who have serious underlying conditions such as cancer, and kidney and liver disease.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director at Lok Nayak Hospital, told The Indian Express that very few of those who have got all three doses of the Covid vaccine are falling ill.

“Most of the people coming to us are those who have taken just one or two doses of the vaccine. Most who have got the precautionary dose are either not contracting the virus, or do not have serious symptoms. I appeal to everyone to get the precautionary dose,” he said.