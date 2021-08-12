Palwal resident arrested for using fake Haryana Police ID card to ‘exert influence’

Gurgaon Police have arrested a Palwal resident for allegedly using a fake ID card of Haryana Police to “avoid paying tax at toll plazas, avoid the cops, and exert influence”.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Prince Madan, a resident of New Colony in Palwal. He was arrested on Wednesday during routine checking at Atul Kataria Chowk.

“The personnel deployed at the checkpoint signaled a Swift car to stop. However, the driver instead tried to speed up and avoid the police, but the team managed to place the barrier in his path,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Officials said that the accused then claimed that he was an Inspector with Haryana Police, and asked the police personnel how they “dared” to stop his car. Becoming suspicious, the cops asked him for his id card, which he handed over to them.

“Upon checking the document closely, it was found to be fake. The police team started questioning the accused but he was unable to give any satisfactory responses,” said the PRO, adding that an FIR was registered regarding the matter at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was arrested.

“During the initial investigation, he confirmed that the police ID card was fake and that he had got it made to avoid paying tax at toll plazas, evade the police, and to exert his influence,” said PRO Boken. “The fake ID card, as well as the Swift car, has been seized from the accused. He will be produced in court on Thursday and taken into police remand for further questioning,” he added.