Palwal resident arrested for trying to sell ‘fake gold brick’

A man from Palwal has been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly trying to con a resident of the district by selling a “fake gold brick”.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ishak, who hails from Jhimrawat village in Palwal. He was nabbed by an employee of a private company to whom he was trying to sell the gold brick, and handed over to the police.

“The complainant in the case, Anuj, works at a private company in Faridabad, and the accused had contacted him over the phone claiming he had worked with his brother and, hence, knew who he was,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“He told the complainant that he had a gold brick that he was looking to sell at a low price due to financial difficulties,” he said.

In his complaint, Anuj claimed he realised the accused was fooling him and decided to nab him and hand him to the police. On August 9, the accused asked Anuj to come to Ballabgarh, and, taking an empty bag, he reached the determined metro station where the accused showed him the gold brick and claimed it was real.

“He claimed that his brother drives a JCB machine and had found the brick while digging, but, because they were desperate for money, they were looking to sell it quickly at a low price,” said PRO Singh.

“However, Anuj did not believe him and, with the help of bystanders, nabbed the accused along with the brick and handed him to the police. His accomplices, who were maintaining watch nearby, fled as soon as he was caught,” he added.

Police officials said an FIR has been registered regarding the matter under Sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating), and 511 (committing offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after questioning. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said Singh.