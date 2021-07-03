Palwal: Committee formed to address disparities within administrative units’ boundaries

With a view to resolve this problem, a committee has been constituted in the district under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Palwal.

In order to resolve problems of disparity within the boundaries of police stations, sub divisions, and other administrative units in Palwal, which creates inconvenience for people as well as problems in governance, the Deputy Commissioner of the district has constituted a committee that will submit recommendations and suggestions regarding solutions within a week.

According to Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal, there are disparities in the boundaries of sub tehsils, blocks, tehsils, police stations, and sub-divisions in the district.

“There is a bit of disparity, like for some villages in Hodal, the tehsil is different and the block is different. This creates a few problems in governance. Suppose we want to measure some land, the tehsildar would be different, the Block Development Officer would be different. This issue needs to be resolved to save the general public a lot of inconvenience as well,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

With a view to resolve this problem, a committee has been constituted in the district under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Palwal, which also includes the Sub Divisional Officers of Palwal, Hodal, and Hathin as well as DSP (Headquarters).

“The committee will present its suggestions and recommendations in a week so that action can be taken to remove the disparity in the boundaries of sub-tehsils, blocks, tehsils, police station, and sub divisions of the district,” said Narwal.