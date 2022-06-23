At Palla, pond created to hold Yamuna floodwaters helps increase groundwater: Delhi govt

A 26-acre pond at Palla that is being used to trap floodwaters from the Yamuna river, has helped increase the groundwater level in the area by 0.5 metres to 2 metres, according to the Delhi government.

The pond was launched as a three-year pilot project in 2019, and was in its final year in 2021. The project will now continue this year as well, going by a communication from the Delhi government.

A total of 33 piezometers were installed close to the project area to determine the impact of the pond on groundwater levels. For the project, the government had taken control of 40 acres of land at Sungherpur village near Palla, of which around 30 acres were taken on a three-year lease from farmers in the area.

“While about 812 million gallons (MG) of groundwater have been recharged at present, about 20,300 MG of groundwater will be recharged by increasing the area to 1,000 acres,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held a meeting with officials of the irrigation and flood control department Thursday. The government has plans to expand the project by creating more such reservoirs between Palla and Wazirabad.

The communication from the government also stated that there is regular extraction of water in the area by farmers, who extract around 4,000 MG and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which extracts around 16,000 MG.

In 2019, a rise of around 1 to 1.3 metres was observed in the piezometers, while a rise of 0.5 to 2 metres was observed in 2020, according to a note on the status of the project prepared by officials of the irrigation and flood control department before the monsoon last year. The pond had filled up with floodwaters in the monsoon in 2021 as well.