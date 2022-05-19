Palam Vihar-Dwarka metro project: CM Khattar reviews report

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for a metro extension project for the proposed route connecting Palam Vihar in Gurgaon to Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi, and gave directions to study the feasibility of taking the last 1.5 km stretch of the line in Delhi underground. The CM sought a report in 15 days and said a revised DPR will be prepared after the submission of the report.

The report, prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES), estimates the cost of the project at Rs 2,281 crore. A presentation was given by RITES officials to Khattar in Gurgaon. The project will be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation.

Officials said the proposed metro extension connecting Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar and Dwarka sector 21 station will be 8.4 km long, out of which 4.9 km will be from Palam Vihar to sector 111 in Gurgaon, and 3.5 km from sector 111 to Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi. The corridor will have seven metro stations – Rezangla chowk, Chauma, sector 110 A, sector 111, Dwarka sector 28, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka sector 25 and Dwarka sector 21 – with two interchange points.

One interchange has been proposed at Rezangla Chowk, and the other at sector 21 Dwarka station. Land acquisition for the project and construction is expected to start by 2023.

“After approval of this new proposed line, a large area of Gurgaon will be covered by metro connectivity. The proposed metro line will benefit residents of west Delhi and Gurgaon,” said Khattar.

An official present at the meeting, requesting anonymity, said, “The feasibility to take the last 1.5 km stretch in Delhi underground will be studied since it was felt there could be issues related to acquisition of land, which could delay the project. There could be minor alterations in route also later and cost may increase.”

The construction will require acquisition of two hectares of additional land in sector 101 for setting up a metro depot. The DPR states that over 60, 539 square metres of land would be required for route alignment, station buildings, platforms, entry/exit structures, radio towers, traffic integration facilities and other works. The operation and maintenance cost of the project has been estimated to be Rs 65.61 crore in 2027 and Rs 88.19 crore in 2031.

Officials said that in 2019, the metro link was proposed, following which HMRTC had engaged RITES for a techno-feasibility study and a draft DPR was prepared. A final DPR was submitted on April 11, 2022, which was discussed on Wednesday.

Khattar said the Huda City Centre to Cyber city metro extension project via Old Gurgaon is still under the consideration of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and is in the final stages of approval.

Global City project round-table

Earlier in the day, Khattar said the Haryana government plans to hold a conclave in Dubai to meet investors and learn best practices of similar projects for the development of the global city project. The CM and deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held the third roundtable conference with industry leaders, realtors and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited officials in Gurgaon.

The project, envisaged as a futuristic city to be developed in 1,003-acre area in sectors 36 B, 37 A and 37 B along the Dwarka expressway, will be developed as a central business district of Gurgaon.

The project will provide workspace of the future, retail spaces, residential towers, planned green spaces, dedicated bus corridors, MRTS (Metro), heliport facilities and multi-modal connectivity options. The land for this project was originally acquired for setting up an SEZ, but it was later taken over by the state government.

Khattar said, “It will be developed as an iconic city. We have sought inputs from investors and realtors and we are still in the initial stages of planning.”

Officials present at the conference said that they will study plans on similar projects abroad (Singapore and Japan) and hold meetings to strategise and plan.

On Thursday, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) and HSIIDC will sign an agreement for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land respectively for setting up Maruti’s third plant in Haryana at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda. The project estimated to cost Rs 18,000 crore will have the potential to generate employment for 11,000 people, according to government officials.