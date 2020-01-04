Pakistan Prime Minister Imran shares wrong video on Twitter, deletes it later

“Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag ‘Old habits die hard’. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid) “Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag ‘Old habits die hard’. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared an old video showing the Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh police attacking unarmed men, and passed it off as “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistani PM deleted the tweet after it was pointed out that the video was of Bangladesh.

UP police also reacted. “This is not from U.P, but from a May 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh…” it tweeted.

