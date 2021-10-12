Pakistan-based ‘terrorist’, living in India for past 10-15 years, arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Pakistan-based “terrorist” who was planning an attack in the capital. The terror suspect was apprehended from East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where he was allegedly living under a fake name. Police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade, pistols and ammunition from his hideouts in Delhi.

The accused, identified as Mohd Ashraf Ali, has been booked under sections of the UAPA Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

According to police officials, Ali hails from the Punjab province of Pakistan and has been living in India for the last 10-15 years.

“We received a tip that a terrorist was hiding in Laxmi Nagar and could be planning something big in the coming days. Based on the inputs, raids were conducted and Ali was apprehended from his house around 10 pm on Monday. We found an AK-47 along with several arms and ammunition from his house. We suspect he was planning a major attack in the city,” said a senior police officer.

Police said he was living in India under the name Ali Ahmed Noori. He obtained identity cards through forged documents, they added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said Ali was questioned and at his disclosure, the AK-47 and other weapons were recovered from his hideouts in Delhi. Sources said the weapons and forged IDs, such as an Indian passport, were recovered from Kalindi Kunj, Turkman Gate.