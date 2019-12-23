Pak refugee settlement at Majnu Ka Tila: At home with baby Nagarikta, who found a mention in Modi’s speech

Nagarikta with her family at Majnu Ka Tila. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) Nagarikta with her family at Majnu Ka Tila. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

“Apna ghar chorke kyun koi jana chahega (why would someone want to leave their home)?” asked Dayal Das (43), a native of Pakistan’s Sindh province, who entered India in 2013 with his extended family, and has since been staying here as a refugee.

“Exploitation by feudal lords and zamindars was a major reason behind our decision to move. The inability to properly celebrate festivals like Holi and Diwali, resistance to cremations, and forcible conversion of girls compelled us to take this decision,” Das said.

Having spent the initial years in Delhi’s Bijwasan, the family moved with other Hindu refugees from Pakistan to a patch of land near North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila four years ago.

Das is now the ‘pradhan’ of the settlement comprising around 700 families. He became a grandfather to a girl on November 24. On December 11, the Modi government tabled the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

The family, then, decided to name the child ‘Nagarikta’, which means citizenship. Arti Das (21), the mother, said, “I have no clue who came up with the name. Sab khushi-khushi mein ye naam rakh diya (We just did it with happiness).”

On Sunday, little Nagarikta found mention in Modi’s speech in Ramlila Maidan Sunday. Many of her family members, including Das, his son Iswar Lal and their neighbours attended the rally. The BJP made arrangements for their travel. However, Nagarikta was back home, fast asleep on her mother’s lap.

After Modi’s speech, as one TV crew after another descended at the family’s door, Nagarikta let out an occasional cry as her mother obliged to requests of mediapersons – “Thoda iss side rakhiye na, light ke taraf (Move her where the lighting is better)”.

A cut-out of Modi adorned the backdrop, under the thatched roof of a brick-wall structure of three rooms lit by solar lights. A water connection was provided some months ago, the family said.

Lal (22), Nagarikta’s father, is a hawker who sells cell-phone covers for a living. “We are not hoping to get jobs as none of us are educated. We shall get by doing some odd jobs, starting some business perhaps. But the next generation can look forward to a bright future,” said Paramanand (21), a family member.

Sona Das, another family member, said it’s not as if there weren’t good people back home in Pakistan. “Aisa nahi ki kuch acche log nahi the.”

