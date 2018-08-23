Paharganj: Quick police thinking helps save couple from building fire

After the rescue, DFS fire tenders started fire fighting operations. It took more than two hours to douse the fire. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) After the rescue, DFS fire tenders started fire fighting operations. It took more than two hours to douse the fire. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

Officers posted at Paharganj police booth usually spend their days breaking up fights and clearing the narrow market lanes of hawkers. But on Wednesday morning, they had to improvise a rescue operation spanning more than 30 minutes, after a fire broke out inside a four-storey building.

When they arrived at the spot, the fire had broken out on the first floor and the smoke had engulfed the entire building at Chuna Mandi. Even before they could call the Delhi Fire Services, a 28-year-old man, Jitender Gangwal, had fallen off the fourth floor; Ganga Devi was hanging from the second floor, while her husband Balraj Chaudhary was trapped on the third floor.

Head constable Manoj Kumar, in charge of the beat staff, first spotted the flames and called two other policemen. Kumar, who conducted a police verification of the same building on Independence Day, knew about the occupants and wasted no time racing to an adjacent building to look for an entrance.

“Eight people live in the building but four were away for Eid celebrations at the time. I knew the names and faces of the four people trapped, and I shouted to call my men. They had to be saved at any cost,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

When the fire broke out, one of the occupants, Bhomraj (23), raised an alarm and escaped. Ganga Devi and her husband raced to the third floor and woke up Jitender, who panicked and tried to escape to the adjacent building through the balcony. “It was an eight-foot jump between our building and the other one. Jitender fell down attempting the jump and broke his jaw,” Bhomraj said.

Devi advised her husband to look for a way through the terrace. “There was no time. I asked him to race towards the terrace but he couldn’t come back as he was trapped due to the smoke. I had no other choice but to dangle from the railing of my balcony,” Devi said.

With the woman losing grip and the flames reaching Balraj, police gained entrance into their building through the adjacent terrace. “I was kicking the door of the terrace and thought it would break like in the movies. But my feet kept hurting and I had to use all my strength to eventually break through,” Kumar said.

Police spotted a makeshift ladder and asked Devi to hold on to it, which she did after Kumar and constable Sandeep dangled perilously close to the edge.

As she was climbing, Kumar lost his footing and slipped, but Sandeep mustered his strength to make sure she didn’t fall. By that time, two other officers arrived and escorted her to the third floor. “They were crying but we had to convince them to somehow climb to the adjacent building. Even if they fell, they would have only sustained injuries. The fire had started to reach the third floor,” Sandeep said.

After the rescue, DFS fire tenders started fire fighting operations. It took more than two hours to douse the fire. While the couple went to a relative’s house, Jitender was taken to a hospital, where he is said to be out of danger. The fire reportedly broke out following a short circuit at an acupuncture store on the first floor, police said.

