Paharganj fire: For one policeman, flames mean risk — and salvation

The first time head constable Manoj Kumar attended a fire call, a man had burnt himself to death in 2014. Kumar, who was posted at K N Katju Marg, saw the man pour kerosene and set himself on fire.

“I wrapped his body in a blanket and carried it till the ambulance. His body had swelled up and was soft in so many places… Death by fire is the worst, I discovered it that day. I decided that no one will die by fire on my watch,” Kumar said.

Tasked with managing the beat staff at Paharganj, Kumar’s second fire call was in 2017, when a 15-year-old mentally unstable girl was trapped inside her house as a blaze broke out.

“I wasted no time that day. The girl’s grandmother had left her inside the house and some paper and polythene material had caught fire, with the flames spreading fast. There was no time to make elaborate plans. I remember looking at the girl wailing, confused and cramped in a corner. Rescuing her was one of the high points of my life,” he said.

In Wednesday’s incident, too, there was no question of masks or even carrying a hammer to break down doors. Sitting inside his police post afterwards, he wore a new uniform as his old one had been damaged.

“The fire tenders were navigating narrow lanes. A man fell down from the building when we arrived and the woman was dangling from the balcony, crying. I remembered the girl trapped in the building, and the cries of the man who set himself on fire in 2014. I could not wait, I had to go and rescue them,” Kumar said.

