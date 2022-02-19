Pace of vaccination slows down in Delhi, indicating saturation

The pace of vaccination in the capital has slowed down again, with an average of just over 65,000 shots being administered over the last three days. The drop in the total numbers coincides with the declining number of jabs given to those between the ages of 18 and 44 years, which constituted the highest number in the city along with shots administered to teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17.

Over the last three days, around 28,000 shots were given to those aged between 18 and 44, according to data from the government’s CoWIN platform – the lowest number of shots given to this age group this year, barring weekends and holidays.

The number of shots given in this category had remained over 40,000 even towards the end of January when the overall numbers had started going down as other categories approached saturation. In the beginning of January, over 96,000 shots were being administered on average each day in this category.

The number of shots among the children too had started dropping with over 80% having been administered their first dose by January end. The numbers started picking up again after the second dose began to be administered to this age group on January 31.

A Delhi government official had told The Indian Express, “Saturation has been reached in most populations. There have hardly been any denials, maybe less than 0.1%. Those who haven’t received it yet are those who have either moved from Delhi or have some contraindications due to which they cannot get the shot. There are also some people who registered themselves twice. That is being corrected now.”

The number of precaution doses administered continues to remain low. As many 4,000 precaution doses were given on average over the last three days. So far, 3,88,648 such doses have been administered in Delhi since January 10 among the estimated 9.7 lakh eligible individuals.