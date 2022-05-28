Pace of Covid-19 vaccination slows down again in Delhi

The pace of Covid-19 vaccination has slowed down again in Delhi over the last two weeks, with the highest number of shots administered in a day during the period being 35,775. This is because the population has reached a saturation level when it comes to the first and second doses in adults; district authorities are now focusing on the second dose in children between the ages of 12 and 14 years and precaution doses in adults.

Vaccination has been slow in the month of May with the peak seen during the first week of the month at 51,863 doses a day. In comparison, over 83,000 shots were administered in a single day at the peak in April, which was driven mostly by the second dose in young children.

May was also when the number of precaution doses started crossing the number of second doses administered in the city, following the Delhi government’s move to provide the shots free to all adults. The uptake of precaution doses had been slow since it was opened in January for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities.

Of the 24,192 shots administered in Delhi on Friday, 10,075 were precaution doses and 10,483 were second doses, according to the data from the government’s CoWIN portal. The highest number of shots, 9,010, were administered in the age group of 18 and 44 years, with the age group of 12 to 14 years following with 7,226 shots on Friday.

So far, almost 10.9 lakh precaution doses have been administered in the city. However, with all adults now allowed to take the shot – after completing nine months, or 90 days for international travellers – nearly 1.5 crore people in Delhi are eligible.