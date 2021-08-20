Former union minister’s wife killed in robbery bid: Domestic help identifies all three accused in court

A month after Kitty Kumaramangalam (70), lawyer and wife of former union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was smothered to death in a robbery bid, her domestic help – the star witness in the case – identified all three accused, a washerman and his two associates, during a test identification parade (TIP) in court.

Police had arrested the trio – Raju Lakhan Kanojia (24), the washerman; Rakesh Raj (34), a driver working for a central minister on a contract basis; and Suraj Kumar, also a driver – soon after the incident, and recovered the stolen jewellery.

The victim’s family members have requested Delhi Police to allow their advocate to pursue the case, instead of a public prosecutor.

“The investigation officer had moved an application for the TIP. Last week, the domestic help, Mithila (32), identified all three accused. She has alleged that they overpowered and strangled her but left her when she fell unconscious, thinking she was dead,” a senior police officer said.

Kitty lived alone at her second-floor flat in Vasant Vihar’s A block. The crime came to light on July 7 when Mithila made a PCR call around 11 pm.

“She told police that Raju came to their home around 9 pm. She opened the door for him and went inside the kitchen. In the meantime, his associates also entered and hid inside one of the rooms. Raju tried to engage Kitty in a conversation and the trio later overpowered her and dragged her to a room,” said the officer.

After questioning the three accused, police found that Raju had been working for Kitty for the last five years. He had tried to convince his friends to rob her, and they refused initially. “They were facing a financial crisis. A week before the incident, Raju brought up the idea again and told his associates that he had seen a locker in her almirah when he was placing her clothes,” the officer said.

Police also asked the victim’s family to identify the stolen ornaments. “Her daughter has identified everything. We are now going to file a chargesheet after making a watertight case,” the officer said.