Oxygen supply at Noida hospital chain with 140 Covid patients on last legs

After hospitals in Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar hospitals are also facing oxygen shortage due to lack of supply. Prakash Hospitals, which has branches in Noida and Greater Noida, released a statement on Thursday afternoon stating their 140 Covid-19 patients are at risk as they had only a few hours of oxygen supply left.

“For the last few days, the hospital has been facing serious difficulties in procuring adequate and regular supplies of oxygen. Presently our supplier from Faridabad has denied us the supply saying the Haryana government has ordered them to prioritise Haryana first, then Delhi and the remaining supply to Uttar Pradesh,” the hospital said in a statement.

According to hospital officials, there are 55 patients in its Noida branch while another 85 have been admitted in the Greater Noida hospital. As per data at 12.30 pm, the Noida Hospital had an oxygen supply left for another two and half hours while oxygen in the Greater Noida branch would last for 3 hours. The hospital made an urgent, pressing appeal to the state administration for oxygen to prevent a “calamitous” event.

“In our last conversation with hospital authorities, they informed us that there is an arrangement for oxygen for the next four hours. They have two suppliers, one of them is from Faridabad. The administration is in touch with the hospital authorities and vendors to resolve the issue,” said Kumar Anand, administrative nodal officer for Parkash Hospital.

The patients inside the hospital have been told to arrange for individual oxygen cylinders and to be prepared for discharge in case the supply does not reach on time.

On Thursday afternoon, Kailash Hospitals, owned by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, also reported shortage of oxygen supply for Covid patients. The hospital presently has halted admissions till the oxygen supply is ensured. The hospital authorities are being assured by the administration that the supply will be normalised by Friday.