Oxygen facilities augmented at Delhi’s GTB Hospital in wake of Covid pandemic

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the national capital has installed two new vaporisers at the new medical gas plant, Medical Director Dr Subhash Giri said.

Dr Giri said the hospital services shall get better with this augmentation, especially during the pandemic situation like Covid-19.

“Each vaporizer has a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters and will generate an oxygen outflow of 15000 litres per minute,” he added.

Dr Giri further said that the hospital earlier had only one oxygen plant catering to the needs of the old building.

This facility had two LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tanks with a capacity of 13 KL and 10 KL.

Dr RS Rautela, Head of the Department (HoD) Anesthesia, who got the vaporisers installed along with his team, said that a large number of patients admitted during the second wave of the Covid pandemic were totally dependent on oxygen therapy and hence the medical gas plant used to encounter a drop in pressure in the oxygen pipeline on a frequent basis.

“Since then, we have increased the oxygen beds to approximately 1,400. The increased capacity of these vaporizers will ensure there will be no drop in the pressure in the oxygen pipe line even if all our oxygen beds are using oxygen at full flow,” he added.