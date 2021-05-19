350 people cheated of Rs 1.5 crore with oxygen promises: Delhi police arrest 4 from Bihar

During questioning, the accused told the police that their gang had been operating for three years. (File)

Four persons have been arrested from Bihar’s Nalanda for allegedly duping over Rs 1.5 crore from around 350 people across India in the last one month on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators to them.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal identified the arrested persons as Deepak Kumar (21), Pankaj Kumar (26), Sarvan Kumar (35) and Mithlesh Jha (36) — members of one ‘Chhote Choudhary gang’.

“Our teams arrested them from Nalanda and they have admitted to duping more than 300 persons. We have found transactions of more than Rs 1.5 crore from the bank accounts,” he said.

Biswal said police have launched helpline numbers to deal with such cases, and over 500 cases have been registered so far. “The complainant in one such case said he was in dire need of an oxygen cylinder for his relative, who was admitted in DDU hospital. He got a phone number from social media of one Sachin, who asked him to pay Rs 23,950 for two cylinders. He transferred the entire amount, but Sachin then switched off his number,” he said.

A team led by ACP Sandeep Lamba found that the amount was transferred to a bank branch in Mumbai, and the trail led them to the accused. “We recovered 21 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards and nine phone numbers connected with fake accounts and used in commission of offence and 23 ATM cards of different banks,” he said.

During questioning, the accused told the police that their gang had been operating for three years. “They used to cheat people on different pretexts — from online shopping to phone friendship. During the pandemic, the kingpin, Chhote Chaudhary, noticed the rise in demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and started duping people on this pretext through his accomplices. Deepak would handle the bank accounts for receiving the money and withdrawing cash,” said Additional CP (Crime Branch) Shibhesh Singh.