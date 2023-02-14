‘Functioning being hampered’: Oxfam India tells Delhi HC in plea against non-renewal of FCRA registration by Centre

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Centre’s stand in Oxfam India’s plea for renewal of its registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh issued notice to the Central Government in both the main plea and the application for interim relief granting the Centre time to respond within four weeks. The High Court said the Centre shall elaborate on its reason for non-renewal in its reply.

The Centre through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had rejected Oxfam India’s application for renewing FCRA registration on December 22, 2021. Oxfam India moved the High Court against the decision and the court directed the Centre to pass a reasoned speaking order on its revision petition. After this, the Centre passed an order on December 1, 2022, rejecting Oxfam’s revision application, and denying the renewal of its FCRA registration. The plea states that Oxfam India works on human development and poverty alleviation in India.

Appearing for the Centre Monday, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the government will file its reply and it will have “sensitive information”. Senior Advocate Ramesh Singh, while representing Oxfam India, argued that the functioning of his client has been hampered and it should be permitted to use a sum of Rs 21 crore received by it when the registration was still valid. Singh also said funds from Unicef were received for humanitarian purposes and the body is not identified as a “foreign source” in law.

In its plea moved by advocate Prabhasahay Kaur, Oxfam India alleged that by virtue of the dismissal of its revision plea, the government has closed all doors for them to seek renewal of its FCRA registration, essentially amounting to depreciating their work in India. The plea stated that Oxfam India’s application for renewal of a licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act was declined in a “non-speaking/ unreasoned cryptic” manner on the ground that “the acceptance of foreign contribution by the applicant is likely to affect prejudicially, the public interest”.

The plea also said the funds given by its donors have remained unutilised for its projects as the contractual period within which projects have to be implemented is passing by due to the Centre’s inaction. In its application, Oxfam has sought a direction that they are allowed to utilise the existing unutilised funds for ongoing projects, before the renewal became due and when its registration was valid.

The rejection, Oxfam’s plea said, is in gross violation of principles of natural justice and the December 1 order of the Centre is “riddled with bald-bare findings, sans any reference to material or evidence” and based on “baseless, unfounded, and arbitrary grounds”.

“In rejecting the petitioner’s revision application, the respondent has turned a blind eye towards the colossal work done by the petitioner over the past many decades in the social sector, and outright rejection of the petitioner’s renewal has not only impacted the petitioner, but also adversely affected, and continues to affect on each day, multiple social projects running in 16 states, impacting lakhs of people in the country,” the plea added.