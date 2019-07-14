Owners out of town, thieves target 2 houses in South Delhi

Burglars struck at two houses in South Delhi and decamped with cash and valuables worth around Rs 15 lakh.

The first incident took place in Chittaranjan Park on July 7, when the 65-year-old complainant, Avinash Kumar Mishra, and his wife, Sudha (63), had gone to Mathura. When they reached home around 3.15 am, they found the door bolted from the inside and heard noises.

They called police, who reached the spot and broke open the main door. By then, the burglars had managed to escape. “When we entered home, everything was out of place in two of our bedrooms. The house was ransacked and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and jewellery was missing. There were clothes scattered all over the room and the window grills were broken. They must have heard our voices and fled,” Mishra told The Sunday Express.

Police said a forensic team of the South district was called to the spot to lift fingerprints and an FIR was registered.

The second incident took place on July 8 at a house occupied by an elderly businessman, Subhash Chand and his wife in Greater Kailash II. “The couple returned from London and found their house bolted from inside… Police had to break open the door… the house was ransacked just like in the CR Park case. The thieves made off with Rs 2.7 lakh and jewellery,” a senior officer said.

“We have registered FIRs… We have found footage of one of the incidents and are questioning locals. We have some crucial leads and are trying to identify the accused,” said DCP (South) Vijay Kumar.