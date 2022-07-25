scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Owner of club at Hauz Khas Village, 9 staffers ‘assault’ policemen during raid, held

"We have temporarily seized the club's licences. Investigation is being conducted in the matter and the place has been shut," said DCP (Southwest) Manoj C. Downtown Village refused to comment on the issue.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 1:50:52 am
According to police, three teams were sent to the club around 1 am. A senior officer, along with two-three personnel, entered the premises and found over 20-30 persons were inside. In the FIR lodged by the officer, he stated that there was loud music at the club with hukkah.

The owner of a club at Hauz Khas Village and nine of his employees were nabbed Thursday for allegedly assaulting policemen during a raid, said police. They were booked under sections of obstructing policemen in their duty, assaulting policemen and causing hurt, and later released on bail.

Police said the raid was conducted by Special Staff from Safdarjung police station at Downtown Village on Wednesday after they received inputs of certain activities — “illegal disco, tobacco, hukkah bars and loud music” — at the club. Police alleged staff “resisted” and misbehaved with personnel and even attacked them with sticks and bottles and threw furniture at them.

“We have temporarily seized the club’s licences. Investigation is being conducted in the matter and the place has been shut,” said DCP (Southwest) Manoj C. Downtown Village refused to comment on the issue.

According to police, three teams were sent to the club around 1 am. A senior officer, along with two-three personnel, entered the premises and found over 20-30 persons were inside. In the FIR lodged by the officer, he stated that there was loud music at the club with hukkah.

“One person… identified as Ravinder Sharma came… he’s the owner (manager) of the said bar. I, along with my staff, told him about my identity… and asked about the validity of licences to run his bar… he got angry and started abusing us…,” claimed the officer in the FIR. Police claimed Sharma turned hostile and refused to show the documents. “… Meanwhile, HC Pankaj and HC Sunil and other staff entered the Downtown bar after hearing us shouting. The (bar employees) assaulted us with their hands… and threw tables/chairs/bottles on us… (bar employees) hit us with rods, sticks and steel pipes due to which I and my other teammates (sustained) injuries,” alleges the FIR.

Senior officers said local staff was called and the employees were overpowered.

