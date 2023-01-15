Owner of biotech firm in Gurgaon booked for ‘sexually harassing former exec’

A former senior executive of a biotech company has accused the founder of the company of allegedly sexually harassing her and forcing her to resign from the company in Gurgaon, police said Saturday.

Police said a case was registered against the founder of the company and two more people on Friday.

In the police complaint, the woman said she joined the company as a senior executive on November 30, 2022. “The arrangement promised was fixed compensation and sweat equity. But after I joined the company, I was pressured into raising Rs 100 crore for the company and informed that the company has least funds to sustain,” she wrote in the police complaint.

She alleged that the owner showed ‘sexually suggestive behaviours’ towards her and in December 2022, asked her to frontend investor discussions to lure investors into raising the money.

“…He pointed finger at my character and said that I was just supposed to be an attraction to his male business associates… he repeatedly questioned my character for living alone…,” she alleged in the complaint, adding that he tried to maintain proximity by asking her to spend time with him.

She further alleged that the owner asked her to intimidate a police officer in a pending case filed against him, and continued making regular advances of sexually suggestive nature.

“He started using threatening and abusive language on seeing resistance from my side,” she alleged in the FIR.

She further alleged that the accused forced her to raise funds for his company from her personal sources and she later had to forcibly resign from the company.

Police said the woman also named two associates of the owner who allegedly put pressure on her to raise funds and threatened to damage her career.

“On the basis of complaint, a case has been registered against the owner of the company and two more people. A probe has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.