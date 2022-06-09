Owaisi, Swami Narasimhananda named in FIR over alleged inflammatory remarks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narasimhanand were named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with alleged inflammatory remarks.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit registered a case against multiple people for spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations that are detrimental “for the maintenance of public tranquility”. The FIR also included the names of former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan.

A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police said.