Owaisi, Swami Narasimhananda named in FIR over alleged inflammatory remarks

Updated: June 9, 2022 12:45:14 pm
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narasimhanand were named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with alleged inflammatory remarks.
This comes a day after the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit registered a case against multiple people for spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations that are detrimental “for the maintenance of public tranquility”. The FIR also included the names of former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan.
A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police said.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-