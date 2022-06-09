scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Owaisi, Swami Narasimhananda named in FIR over alleged inflammatory remarks

This comes a day after the Delhi Police's IFSO unit registered a case against multiple people for spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations that are detrimental "for the maintenance of public tranquility"

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 12:45:14 pm
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narasimhanand were named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with alleged inflammatory remarks.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit registered a case against multiple people for spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations that are detrimental “for the maintenance of public tranquility”. The FIR also included the names of former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan.

A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police said.

More from Delhi

 

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...Premium
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement