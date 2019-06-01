Overseeing sewer work, SP leader shot dead in Greater Noida

A local Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead in Greater Noida Friday afternoon. The victim, Ramtek Kataria, was overseeing work being done on a sewer line, when unknown assailants in a car allegedly shot him multiple times, said police. Kataria was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Advertising

Kataria is the second SP leader to be murdered in UP on Friday, after Lalji Yadav (40), a leader from Jaunpur, was also shot five times while travelling in a Scorpio. “We received information of a shooting at Jarcha Road in Greater Noida. Kataria was apparently standing on the corner of the road, when assailants in a moving car shot him. We recovered five cartridges from the spot. Prima facie, it appears to be a family matter. There is no evidence so far to support a political motive,” said Vineet Jaiswal, SP Rural (Gautam Budh Nagar).

Police said an FIR was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (conspiracy) against his relatives. Kataria’s immediate family allegedly had an ongoing rivalry with relatives, they added. Several cases were also filed against family members, in which investigation is still pending. Police said teams have been formed to make arrests.

In his late 30s, Kataria managed SP’s affairs for Dadri Vidhan Sabha.

Four days ago, former SP Bulandshahr MP Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead in his house.