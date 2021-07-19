Overnight rain leaves several parts of Gurgoan waterlogged

In its latest morning bulletin, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of “moderate to intense rain” likely over parts of Gurgaon today.

Few hours of overnight rain left several parts of Gurgaon waterlogged on Monday morning, with the city’s traffic police warning people against stepping out, unless it’s necessary.

“Due to incessant rains in Gurugram since yesterday, there is waterlogging at some places and slow movement of traffic. Therefore, we request all of you to step out of your homes only if there is some important work. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.

The waterlogged stretches of the city include IFFCO Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Signature Tower, Galleria market red light, Kanhai Chowk, Wazirabad Chowk, Himgiri Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir road, and the area near HUDA City Centre.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported at iffco chowk. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/EdhXnzKN58 — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 19, 2021

Police officials said that the Medanta underpass has also been inundated and has been closed for traffic.

Other districts, namely Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jind, Mewat, Palwal, Faridabad, Mahendragarh, and Rewari, meanwhile, are likely to experience “light to moderate rain” during this period.