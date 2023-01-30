After overnight rain, Delhi likely to remain dry over the week ahead

After overnight rain and a thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, the national capital is set to remain dry over the week ahead. Partly cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Monday.

In about 24 hours, Delhi has received more than the normal amount of rainfall for the entire month. This comes after what has been a mostly dry winter so far.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 20.4 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, 11 per cent above the normal of around 18.4 mm till January 30. The observatory at Palam recorded around 26.1 mm of rainfall, 54 per cent above the normal, while the observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the city at 28.2 mm in the past 24 hours.

It rained for the first time in Delhi since October 11, 2022, and the showers were brought by an intense western disturbance that continues to lie over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at around 10.2 degree Celsius early on Monday, a degree above the normal for this time of the year, and well above the 6.4 degree recorded Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius on Monday.

Clear skies are expected over the week ahead. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 22 or 23 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 8 to 10 degree Celsius over the next six days.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast light or moderate rainfall for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan Monday and said strong surface winds of around 20 to 30 kmph are likely over Northwest India. Light or moderate rainfall or snowfall is also likely over the western Himalayan region Monday.