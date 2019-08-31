Toggle Menu
Overloaded Canter tips over, crushes two men in Indirapuram

The Canter was heading from Rajasthan towards Meerut carrying construction material. Police are investigating if the truck was loaded beyond its capacity.

“A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver who is absconding,” said Deepak Sharma, SHO, Indirapuram.

Two men on a bicycle died after a Canter overturned on them in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, early on Friday. The victims, Ram Pravesh and Subhash, were returning from work around 6 am when the accident took place near Chijarsi Gate.

“The two men were returning from Noida and riding right next to the vehicle. It appears the truck took a sharp turn and the container part on the rear dislodged. It fell on the men and they were crushed to death.

The victims worked at a printing press in Noida’s Sector 63 and were returning home after a night shift, police said.

