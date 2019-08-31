Overloaded Canter tips over, crushes two men in Indirapuram

Two men on a bicycle died after a Canter overturned on them in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, early on Friday. The victims, Ram Pravesh and Subhash, were returning from work around 6 am when the accident took place near Chijarsi Gate.

“The two men were returning from Noida and riding right next to the vehicle. It appears the truck took a sharp turn and the container part on the rear dislodged. It fell on the men and they were crushed to death.

A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver who is absconding,” said Deepak Sharma, SHO, Indirapuram.

The victims worked at a printing press in Noida’s Sector 63 and were returning home after a night shift, police said.

The Canter was heading from Rajasthan towards Meerut carrying construction material. Police are investigating if the truck was loaded beyond its capacity.