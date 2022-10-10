Over half of 1k EV charging points in apartments: Data

More than half of the 1,000 electric vehicle charging points installed in Delhi under the government’s single window facility in less than a year are in apartment complexes, data shared by the Delhi government states.

Out of the 1,000 charging points installed, 59% have been installed by RWAs, 15% have been set up in office premises and 13% in e-rickshaw parking spaces. Officials said the government will spend Rs 60 lakh as subsidy on these 1,000 points.

The single-window system was set up by last November exclusively for installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces such as group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like shops and malls. “The facility enables any resident in Delhi to choose, order, install, and pay (net of subsidy) for EV chargers from empanelled vendors via their electricity provider (Discom) portal. Delhi has 3 electricity providers, BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL. The Delhi EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow charging points. The net cost paid by user after deducting Rs 6,000 includes EV charger, installation and maintenance costs for 3 years. The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500,” a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

The government has pushed for rapid adoption of EVs in the city, pushing delivery and public transport industry towards quick adoption. As per Transport Department data, over 72,000 e-vehicles have been sold since August 2020, when the policy was launched. More than 41,000 EVs have been sold in 2022 itself, officials said. This accounts for nearly 10% of all vehicles sold in the city. Delhi also achieved 12.5% month EV contribution in March this year, highest in India among all states, officials said.

“Delhi is committed to bolster EV charging infrastructure by providing a network of private and public charging facilities within 3-km travel from anywhere in Delhi. This is just the beginning as Delhi plans to install 18,000 charging points in the next 3 years, making it easier for citizens to opt for an e-vehicle…,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.