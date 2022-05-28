scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Over 89,000 people availed free rides on DTC’s e-buses

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off the buses and inaugurated three depots at Mundela Kalan, Rajghat, Rohini Sector-37.


May 28, 2022 5:49:55 am
About 89,801 people availed of free rides on DTC’s electric buses that were launched on May 24.

The Delhi government had decided to offer free travel on its 150 e-buses for three days (May 24 to May 26), in a bid to encourage people to use public transport. According to data shared by the Transport department, of 89,801 passengers who travelled for free in these e-buses, 51% were men and 40.96% were women passengers. The remaining were staff and bus pass users.

Data also showed that 55,455 people travelled on buses that plied from the Rohini Sector 37 depot, followed by 33,120 at Mundela Kalan and 1,226 at Rajghat Depot.

The e-buses are air-conditioned and have state-of-the-art facilities such as CCTV cameras, ramp facilities, panic buttons, and space for wheelchairs. They also have dedicated pink seats for women passengers as well as live video streaming in case of an emergency and a fire detection and suppression system.

The government had also announced a public contest, called ‘I ride E-bus’, under which commuters have to click a selfie of their ride and post it on social media, from which three entries will get a chance to win an iPad.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “I travelled in e-buses and I’m very happy to see passengers accepting the initiative so well… Close to 1 lakh people travelled in electric buses for free in the last three days and large number of them are women.”

