Over 8,000 ex-students of Delhi University register for ‘centenary chance’ to complete degrees

More than 8,000 former Delhi University students have completed their registration for the university’s ‘centenary chance’, a second opportunity to complete their degrees.

Thursday was the last date for registering for these exams. While the number of people who had filled the forms exceeded 12,000, finally 8,095 completed the process by paying fees.

“We have received registrations from 12,677 people for the centenary chance exams. Of these, 9331 have filled the forms and 8,095 have also paid the fees,” said Dean Examinations Diwan Rawat.

Registrations for the ‘centenary chance’ examinations are open to former students who were in the final year of their undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses and could not complete their degrees within the time period. Students who had completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course and have ‘essential repeat’ or ‘failed’ in their final marksheet will be considered for this examination. This second chance will be offered for theory and practical exams but not for internal assessment. The university will issue provisional admit cards after registration forms are approved by respective faculty, department, college or centre.

This ‘centenary chance’ is part of Delhi University’s centennial programmes. The examination will be held twice in the physical mode: once in October this year and in March next year. According to officials, the scheme of the examination — term-based or semester-based examination structure — for different candidates will be according to what was in place at the time of the candidate’s admission in the university.