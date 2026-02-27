Over 7,000 pending complaints: 10-day campaign to make Gurgaon roads pothole-free aims at resolving 5,000
As per data as on February 18, there are over 1,200 pending complaints on the Mhari Sadak app and over 6,000 on the CHS (Complaint Handling System) portal — the two fora for citizens to register complaints.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG’s) ongoing 10-day special campaign to make roads pothole-free will aim at addressing over 7,000 complaints and resolve at least 5,000 of them, officials said Thursday.
The drive, announced on February 18 and started a day later, aims at improving road safety and providing better traffic facilities.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Ankita Chaudhary has instructed engineers to review all pending cases and provide prompt and quality solutions, aiming to address and resolve at least 5,000 of these complaints during the ongoing campaign, officials said. “Complaints registered by citizens on the portal are an important basis for administrative accountability, so timely and effective disposal of every complaint is mandatory. Providing better road facilities to citizens is the primary responsibility of the corporation, and no negligence will be tolerated,” she said.
Chaudhary also said that special attention should be paid to the quality of work.
Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has said that officials should not wait for complaints before addressing issues and instead proactively inspect and ensure timely repairs. He emphasised that negligence in essential services, such as roads, sewerage, drinking water supply, and street lighting will not be tolerated.
Reviewing complaints on Mhari Sadak and CHS portals, Dahiya warned officials that unresolved complaints reflect poorly on the corporation’s functioning.
“The goal of officials should not be limited to disposing of complaints, but to adopt a work culture that prevents citizens from needing to file them in the first place. Proactive monitoring, regular inspections, and timely maintenance can keep the city’s basic services running smoothly. If problems persist in any area for a long time, the officer concerned will be held accountable.” he said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More