Over 7,000 pending complaints: 10-day campaign to make Gurgaon roads pothole-free aims at resolving 5,000

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG’s) ongoing 10-day special campaign to make roads pothole-free will aim at addressing over 7,000 complaints and resolve at least 5,000 of them, officials said Thursday.

The drive, announced on February 18 and started a day later, aims at improving road safety and providing better traffic facilities.

As per data as on February 18, there are over 1,200 pending complaints on the Mhari Sadak app and over 6,000 on the CHS (Complaint Handling System) portal — the two fora for citizens to register complaints.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ankita Chaudhary has instructed engineers to review all pending cases and provide prompt and quality solutions, aiming to address and resolve at least 5,000 of these complaints during the ongoing campaign, officials said. “Complaints registered by citizens on the portal are an important basis for administrative accountability, so timely and effective disposal of every complaint is mandatory. Providing better road facilities to citizens is the primary responsibility of the corporation, and no negligence will be tolerated,” she said.