Over 60% pollution complaints unresolved: CPCB

Of the 1,003 air pollution-related complaints received from Delhi by the Central Pollution Control Board between October 15 and December 2, nearly 60% have not been resolved, as per the redressal status of complaints available with the CPCB.

These complaints have been registered by CPCB inspection teams and the public. The public can register complaints with CPCB on the Sameer mobile app and through the CPCB website.

The maximum number of complaints received was for the North and South MCDs — 325 complaints each between October 15 and December 2. While North MCD had resolved only 78, South had resolved 100 of these complaints, leaving 69% unresolved. The East MCD has received around 70 complaints and resolved 35, data shows.

The Delhi Development Authority, meanwhile, received 74 complaints and has resolved 30, less than half received. The PWD received about 70 complaints and managed to resolve 56.

The CPCB teams have been lodging complaints since October 20. Of the 1,003 complaints registered, 405 were resolved and 598 have been left unresolved. The CPCB’s inspection teams list sources of pollution at the 13 hotspots in Delhi including garbage burning, road dust, and traffic congestion.

A senior official of the South MCD said the complaints are received separately from the CPCB and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s Green Delhi app. Complaints are sometimes left marked as unresolved or are re-opened, he said. Some complaints are resolved faster, while others, like fixing of potholes, can take longer, he said, adding that complaints are sometimes registered for issues not specifically related to air pollution, like damaged footpaths.

An official of the North MCD said complaints are also received via social media. Road damage leading to dust generation, biomass, and garbage burning are common complaints, he said. “Despite staff shortage, efforts are made to resolve these complaints coming from multiple platforms,” he said.

Another MCD official said complaints are directed to them depending on the zone, and once resolved, photos of the site are to be uploaded for confirmation.